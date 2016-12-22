Armenian athletes won a total of 170 medals in 2016
December 22, 2016 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian athletes have won a total of 170 medals at senior, youth and junior European and World Championships throughout 2016, including four medals at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.
Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan brought the Olympic gold to Armenia after a 20-year break. Another Greco-Roman wrestler, Migran Arutyunyan, as well as lifters Simon Martirosyan and Gor Minasyan secured a silver medal each.
Armenian sports people have won 41 medals and world championships overall, including 10 gold, 11 silver and 20 bronze medals, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs said.
Also, they have snatched 125 medals at European championships, including 37 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze medals.
Among the winners are 7 athletes with impairments.
Also, Aleksanyan has been recognized as the best athlete of Armenia in 2016, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who plays as a midfielder for Manchester United and captains the national team, was named Armenia's best football player.
