Armenia parliament speaker, ODIHR mission chief talk NA elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's National Assembly speaker Galust Sahakyan on Wednesday, March 22 met with the head of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission Jan Petersen and political analyst Daniela Diaconu to discuss upcoming parliamentary elections in the country.

At the meeting, Sahakyan stressed the activities of observation missions in the preparation and holding of elections in Armenia. According to him, they promote the development of democracy and the improvement of the electoral system.

Sahakyan said "we consistently study the remarks and assessment of observation missions and try to implement their recommendations.”

The NA speaker noted that Armenia cooperated with the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR in the elaboration of the Electoral Code, as well as in activities that sought to organize elections at a high level. In this context Sahakyan cited the contribution that the European Union made in the process of organizing elections.

Petersen said, in turn, that the mission has been working in Armenia for already four weeks, deploying teams in Yerevan and the provinces. He added that the mission members have held meetings with the Armenian president, prime minister, the CEC chairman, representatives of political parties, as well as ordinary citizens.

Next week 250 short-term observers and 110 parliamentarians from different countries of the world will join the mission, Petersen added.

Elections to the National Assembly will be held on April 2. Nine parties and blocs running for seats at the National Assembly have already launched their election campaigns.