Armenian lifter claims bronze at European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sona Poghosyan of Armenia claimed the -75kg bronze at the Senior European Weightlifting Championships in Split, Croatia on Thursday, April 6.

The athlete lifted 126kg in the clean and jerk phase to win a small silver, rasing a total of 227 kg above her head.

Also competing in the same weight category, Spain’s Lidia Valentin won her third gold medal at the Championships.

The silver medal went to Russia’s Maria Vostrikova with a combined weight of 238kg.