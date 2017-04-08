Lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at European Championships
April 8, 2017 - 17:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Simon Martirosyan of Armenia snatched the 105kg gold at the Senior European Weightlifting Championships in Split, Croatia on Saturday, April 8.
The 20-year-old athlete lifted a total of 414 kg above his head.
Vasil Gospodinov of Bulgaria and Arkadiusz Michalski of Poland claimed silver and bronze, respectively.
Martirosyan won a gold medal at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics. He won a bronze medal in 2016 European Weightlifting Championships and won the silver medal in the men's 105 kg competition Armenia in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Top stories
‘I saw Mhitaryan for the first time during the pre-season training and I immediately thought he will become a perfect player,’ said Carrick.
Tovmasyan, who collected 15.133 points, had a stiff challenge from Ukraine's Igor Radivilov and China's Zou Jingyuan.
In her final performance, Mkrtchyan was defeated by Halyna Avramenko of Ukraine, Armenia’s Olympic Committee
“We are currently negotiating to clear some issues so that we can officially announce our participations,” Artur Nazaryan said.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Gina Carano joins Jason Mewes' meta movie “Madness in the Method” Described as a “meta movie,” the story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood.
The Orchard, Topic nab SXSW-winning prison therapy doc “The Work” “The Work,” an immersive film shot entirely inside Folsom Prison, captures group therapy sessions that put members of the public alongside convicts.
Lionsgate in talks to acquire sci-fi story “The Punch Escrow” The deal will cross the seven-figure mark, an astonishing sum for first-time author whose book has yet to be published.
Boris Johnson cancels Russia trip just hours before take-off Johnson had been due to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov, his counterpart as Russian foreign minister, after flying out on Sunday.