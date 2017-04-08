// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at European Championships

Lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at European Championships
April 8, 2017 - 17:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Simon Martirosyan of Armenia snatched the 105kg gold at the Senior European Weightlifting Championships in Split, Croatia on Saturday, April 8.

The 20-year-old athlete lifted a total of 414 kg above his head.

Vasil Gospodinov of Bulgaria and Arkadiusz Michalski of Poland claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Martirosyan won a gold medal at the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics. He won a bronze medal in 2016 European Weightlifting Championships and won the silver medal in the men's 105 kg competition Armenia in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

