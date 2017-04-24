MEP Frank Engel calls young Turks to come to terms with their history

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Parliament member, the head of the EP-Artsakh friendship group Frank Engel called for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“The Armenian Genocide became the first crime against humanity in the 20th century,” he said urging the young generation of Turks to come to terms with their history.

“We need to take every effort to prevent repetition of such crimes. The European Parliament recognized the Genocide back in 1987, having been promoting the acknowledgement of the crime ever since,” Engel said at Tsisernakaberd, the memorial to Genocide victims, according to Novosti-Armenia.