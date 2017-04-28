Constitutional Court rejects opposition appeal to annul election results
April 28, 2017 - 16:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Constitutional Court rejected on Friday, April 28 the appeal against the official results of the April 2 parliamentary elections in Armenia and upheld the final results, adopted by the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Panorama.am said.
The decision, read out by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan considered as accepted upon publication.
The Armenian National Congress (ANC) – People’s Party of Armenia (HZhK) opposition bloc, headed by the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan appealed to the Constitutional Court to invalidate the official results of the parliamentary elections.
The bloc, that received 1.65 percent of the vote, sugested that "large-scale and systematic violations of the electoral process, including widespread vote-buying and the intimidation of voters by government loyalists,” precluded the free expression of the people's will.
Top stories
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Neymar believes MU prepared to buy out his €200mln Barcelona contract Neymar has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and assisting 24 in the process.
Eurozone inflation back up at targeted level as economy improves Statistics agency Eurostat said Friday, April 28 that its headline rate rose to 1.9 percent over the year to April from 1.5 percent the previous month.
Egypt issues law allowing president to appoint judges Supporters of the amendments say they are necessary to strengthen Sisi's authority on critical issues such as combating Islamist militants.
Germany rejects demands to end Turkey's EU membership bid EU lawmakers called this week for a formal suspension of Turkey's long-stalled EU bid, saying it does not meet democratic standards.