VivaCell-MTS hosts Aregnazan school students at Open Door event
May 4, 2017 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS recently hosted 21 10th grade students from Aregnazan School and their instructors – Information Security Expert Samvel Martirosyan, and Gayane Dashtoyan at an Open Door event.
"Choosing a future profession is one of the most crucial issues facing high school students. Information and Telecommunications Technologies (ITT) are among the areas in the focus of attention of young people. Doors of Armenia’s leading telecommunications operator VivaCell-MTS are always open for schoolchildren to support them in understanding the various fields, professional orientation, and help in choosing a path of life. For this purpose, the company has been organizing Open Door events for senior school kids and students," the company said in a statement.
VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian introduced the history of the company, its mission and main directions of activities. Yirikian detailed VivaCell-MTS’ key values, the importance of the culture of corporate management and its specifics, underlining its role as the most important precondition of innovation. The General Manager introduced the principles of corporate responsibility, the work and the crucial projects implemented by the company within the strategy. The students got acquainted with the model of business management, as well as the basics of mobile communication. The guests also toured the company headquarters and visited the main operational centers. The meeting ended with a Q/A session.
“ITT is a dynamically developing industry, which involves sub-industries that require education, knowledge, and, most importantly, creativity and commitment to work. VivaCell-MTS has the best specialists. Being the best requires not just education and knowledge but consistent work to continuously improve skills and to achieve the goals set by the company,” said Yirikian.
Aregnazan, founded in 1994, is the first and only Waldorf School in Armenia. Waldorf pedagogy is based on a holistic approach to education that strives to ensure equal development of children’s intellectual abilities and personal qualities, in harmony with their age and temperament. The Waldorf education focuses on creating wider opportunities for the holistic growth of each child.
There are more than a thousand Waldorf schools all over the world. The majority of them are situated in German-speaking European countries, in Western and Eastern Europe, in the United States and Canada, and in Southern America. Waldorf schools also exist in Israel, Japan and Egypt. All Waldorf schools have state license: high school certificates and transcripts are recognized in respective countries.
