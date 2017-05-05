Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by over 330%
May 5, 2017 - 17:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In Shirak airport of the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, passenger traffic soared by 334.5% in January-April 2017 against the same period the year before. In April alone, 745.3% more travelers used the services of the airport.
Meanwhile, the traffic at Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport grew by 25.7% in the first four months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.
According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, 183 108 passengers used the services of the Yerevan airport in April.
In January-April 2017, 7 246 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots, up by 82.8% against 2016.
Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 28,3% in the reporting period against 2016.
Read also:Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
Turkey's Pegasus Airlines entry to Armenian market postponed indefinitely
Top stories
GDCA chief Sergey Avetisyan said that Pegasus Airlines' entry to the Armenian market will indefinitely be postponed.
Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Island topped the list as "free" in terms of media freedom.
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
Partner news
Latest news
Ink drawing signed by van Gogh sold for $12,000 at Woodshed Art Auctions Woodshed Art Auctions is a family-owned art gallery specializing in oil painting restoration and live and online art auctions.
OnePlus 5 will arrive this summer The phone is called the OnePlus 5 and not the OnePlus 4 because the number four is considered unlucky in China, where OnePlus is based.
New Europeana collaboration opens up access to a million fashion objects The Europeana Fashion collection launches on the Europeana platform with new galleries curating the collection by themes.
Rare and important work by Félix Vallotton to be auctioned at Sotheby's This superb landscape by the celebrated Swiss-French painter is one of a small group of works completed following his visit to Russia in 1913.