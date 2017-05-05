Passenger traffic in Armenia’s Shirak airport up by over 330%

PanARMENIAN.Net - In Shirak airport of the northern Armenian town of Gyumri, passenger traffic soared by 334.5% in January-April 2017 against the same period the year before. In April alone, 745.3% more travelers used the services of the airport.

Meanwhile, the traffic at Yerevan’s Zvartnots international airport grew by 25.7% in the first four months of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016.

According to the General Department of Civil Aviation, 183 108 passengers used the services of the Yerevan airport in April.

In January-April 2017, 7 246 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots, up by 82.8% against 2016.

Passenger traffic in the two Armenian airports grew by 28,3% in the reporting period against 2016.

