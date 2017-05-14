Polls close after Yerevan municipal elections
May 14, 2017 - 20:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Polls closed across Yerevan at 8:00 pm on Sunday, May 14 as the residents of the Armenian capital took to polling stations to elect a new mayor and City Council member.
Three parties participated in elections. The ruling Republican Party’s proportional list was headed by current mayor Taron Margaryan; Nikol Pashinyan, who was recently re-elected to the National Assembly, topped the list of YELQ bloc; while 5th Convocation National Assembly lawmaker Zaruhi Postanjyan, who recently announced the Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party, headed its list.
5136 observers from 17 monitoring organizations were to carry out observation missions.
A total of 474 district electoral commissions were formed.
As of 5:00pm, voter turnout stood at 34.52%.
