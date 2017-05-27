// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital

LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
May 27, 2017 - 17:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - LGBT-themed social advertising posters were installed in downtown Yerevan on Thursday, May 25.

One of the posters features 2 gay men sharing an embrace; the inscription on the poster reads: “Do you wish happiness to everyone? Wish us happiness as well.”

The second poster depicts people of different professions, with an inscription saying: “You meet them every day.”

The third one shows 3 hands; the inscription on the poster reads: “Trans people are a part of our society”.

The posters are based on social advertising videos released in May 2017. New posters are expected to be showcased in future, PINK Armenia (Public information and Need of Knowledge) NGO reports.

The social advertising posters and videos were created by Action Studio and Deem Communication in collaboration with PINK Armenia and Heinrich Boell Foundation South Caucasus Regional Office, in the framework of the EU-funded action Solidarity Network for LGBTI in Armenia and Georgia.

 Top stories
Armenia among leaders in terms of workforce education: PMArmenia among leaders in terms of workforce education: PM
The publication explains the current economic reforms, investment opportunities, regulatory environment and changes taking place in Armenia.
Armenia president wants four-million population by 2040Armenia president wants four-million population by 2040
According to him, developments in the demographic situation in the last 25 years were conditioned by a number of objective and subjective factors.
Armenia: Campaign silence declared ahead of Yerevan electionsArmenia: Campaign silence declared ahead of Yerevan elections
May 13 is the day of electoral silence ahead of the Yerevan City Council vote on May 14, which bans political parties from campaigning.
Five finalists selected for the Aurora Prize for Awakening HumanityFive finalists selected for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
Partner news
 Articles
‘Woman without paint is like food without salt’

History of makeup

 Most popular in the section
Armenia placed 114th among world’s richest and poorest countries: report
Armenia named "not free" in terms of press freedom
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
How Armenian woman set fire to Turks who killed her family in 1915
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
G7 leaders end summit split on climate change The summit of Group of Seven wealthy nations pitted Trump against the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Canada and Japan on several issues.
UK lowers security threat level as police close on bomber's network "A significant amount of police activity has taken place over the last 24 hours and there are now 11 suspects in custody," PM Theresa May said.
World Economic Forum calls to raise retirement age to at least 70 The increase will be needed, as the number of people over 65 will more than triple to 2.1 billion by 2050.
Iraqi forces launch broad assault on IS holdouts in Mosul The offensive is the latest push in the more than seven-month battle to retake Mosul, a linchpin in IS's now crumbling bid to establish a cross-border jihadist "state".