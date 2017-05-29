Armenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian Championship
May 29, 2017 - 20:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Under-14 Armenian swimming team showed great results at a Tbilisi-hosted Georgian Championship on May 27-28.
Armenia was represented by 16 swimmers who, however, won 70% of all awards – 32 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals.
Among the winning athletes were: Michael Shakhnazarov and Taron Skizas (6 gold medals each); Eva Karapetyan (5 gold, 1 silver), Lusine Vasilyan (3 gold, 2 silver) and Syuzanna Grigoryan (3 gold, 1 silver).
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
