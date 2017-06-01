Levon Aronian placed 7th in FIDE ranking

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was placed 7th in the FIDE ranking with 2973 points

Topping the ranking are world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Wesley So (U.S.), Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (U.S.), among others.

Besides Aronian, two more representatives of Armenia – Sergey Movsesian (64th spot) and Vladimir Akopian (84th spot) made it to FIDE’s top 100.