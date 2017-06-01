Levon Aronian placed 7th in FIDE ranking
June 1, 2017 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was placed 7th in the FIDE ranking with 2973 points
Topping the ranking are world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Wesley So (U.S.), Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (U.S.), among others.
Besides Aronian, two more representatives of Armenia – Sergey Movsesian (64th spot) and Vladimir Akopian (84th spot) made it to FIDE’s top 100.
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
In the Deadlift Discipline of the Women’s Championship, Armenia’s Alvard Manukyan won the gold medal.
