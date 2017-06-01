// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Levon Aronian placed 7th in FIDE ranking

Levon Aronian placed 7th in FIDE ranking
June 1, 2017 - 16:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was placed 7th in the FIDE ranking with 2973 points

Topping the ranking are world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway), Wesley So (U.S.), Vladimir Kramnik (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (U.S.), among others.

Besides Aronian, two more representatives of Armenia – Sergey Movsesian (64th spot) and Vladimir Akopian (84th spot) made it to FIDE’s top 100.

 Top stories
Armenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian ChampionshipArmenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian Championship
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Armenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics ChampionshipArmenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics Championship
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
Armenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournamentArmenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournament
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
Armenian powerlifters smash world records at European ChampionshipsArmenian powerlifters smash world records at European Championships
In the Deadlift Discipline of the Women’s Championship, Armenia’s Alvard Manukyan won the gold medal.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Soros hits back at Hungary's PM, slams “mafia state” Soros praised the Hungarians who have staged large street demonstrations in past months in defense of the Central European University.
NATO and partners hold land, sea exercises in eastern Europe The exercises aim to demonstrate their cooperation and rapid response capabilities at a time when the region feels threatened by Russia's activities.
Germany, China pledge to boost ties amid Trump concerns The countries vowed to continue to fight climate change hours before U.S. President Donald Trump announces whether Washington will quit a global climate deal.
S. Korea's leader sends aide to U.S. to quell fears over anti-missile system Moon ordered an investigation this week into why his office had not been informed about the deployment of four more launchers for the U.S. THAAD system.