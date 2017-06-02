Artashes Minasian among European Chess Championship round 3 leaders

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three rounds have been completed at the European Individual Chess Championship 2017 in Minsk, with 9 players in the lead with maximum scores.

GMs Artashes Minasian, Vladimir Fedoseev, Ivan Cheparinov, Daniel Fridman, Sergei Azarov, Maxim Rodshtein, Yuriy Kuzubov, Pavel Ponkratov and Dmitry Bocharov are in joint lead with 3 wins.

Hrant Melkumyan and Hovhannes Gabyzyan have gained 2.5 points each.

The European Individual Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup. According to FIDE regulations and the decision of the ECU Board, 22 players will qualify.