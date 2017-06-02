// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Artashes Minasian among European Chess Championship round 3 leaders

Artashes Minasian among European Chess Championship round 3 leaders
June 2, 2017 - 14:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three rounds have been completed at the European Individual Chess Championship 2017 in Minsk, with 9 players in the lead with maximum scores.

GMs Artashes Minasian, Vladimir Fedoseev, Ivan Cheparinov, Daniel Fridman, Sergei Azarov, Maxim Rodshtein, Yuriy Kuzubov, Pavel Ponkratov and Dmitry Bocharov are in joint lead with 3 wins.

Hrant Melkumyan and Hovhannes Gabyzyan have gained 2.5 points each.

The European Individual Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup. According to FIDE regulations and the decision of the ECU Board, 22 players will qualify.

 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Man Utd most valuable football club in EuropeHenrikh Mkhitaryan's Man Utd most valuable football club in Europe
The Europa League winners top KPMG's analysis of top sides' "enterprise value", putting it ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Armenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian ChampionshipArmenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian Championship
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Armenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics ChampionshipArmenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics Championship
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
Armenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournamentArmenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournament
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Japanese animation giant Studio Ghibli to open theme park The park will be based on the popular film My Neighbor Totoro, embodying the movie's theme of "respecting and embracing nature".
Netflix cancels Wachowski's sci-fi series “Sense8” after 2 seasons The show revolved around a group of strangers with an unusual connection, and as a result required costly around the world filming.
Greek police evacuate Athens migrant camp In February, some of the refugees went on hunger strike to protest the lack of hot water and suitable food.
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to revive Muslim travel ban During the campaign, Trump campaign called for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States."