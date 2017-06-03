Hrant Melkumyan closely trailing European Chess Championship leader
June 3, 2017 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Artashes Minasian lost to Ukrainian GM Yuriy Kuzubov in round 4 of the European Individual Chess Championship 2017 (398 participants, 11-round Swiss system).
18 chess players, including Armenia’s Hrant Melkumyan are half a point behind Kuzubov who’s currently leading the championship. Gabriel Sargsyan, Artashes Minasian, Arman Pashikian, Manuel Petrosyan, Tigran Harutyunyan and Arman Mikaelyan have scored 3 points each.
European Individual Chess Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup. According to FIDE regulations and the decision of the ECU Board, 22 participants will be qualified for the world chess tournament.
The Europa League winners top KPMG's analysis of top sides' "enterprise value", putting it ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
