Hrant Melkumyan closely trailing European Chess Championship leader

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s Artashes Minasian lost to Ukrainian GM Yuriy Kuzubov in round 4 of the European Individual Chess Championship 2017 (398 participants, 11-round Swiss system).

18 chess players, including Armenia’s Hrant Melkumyan are half a point behind Kuzubov who’s currently leading the championship. Gabriel Sargsyan, Artashes Minasian, Arman Pashikian, Manuel Petrosyan, Tigran Harutyunyan and Arman Mikaelyan have scored 3 points each.

European Individual Chess Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup. According to FIDE regulations and the decision of the ECU Board, 22 participants will be qualified for the world chess tournament.