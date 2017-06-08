Norway Chess Round 2: Aronian, Carlsen, So draw again
June 8, 2017 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian drew again at the Round 2 of Norway Chess tournament, currently underway in Stavanger.
The Armenian grandmaster faced Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) who was the only winner in Round 1.
Anish Giri vs Sergey Karjakin,Fabiano Caruana vs Magnus Carlsen andWesley So vs M. Vachier-Lagrave all ended in draws too, while Vladimir Kramnik crashed Viswanathan Anand.
