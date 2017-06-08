// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Norway Chess Round 2: Aronian, Carlsen, So draw again

Norway Chess Round 2: Aronian, Carlsen, So draw again
June 8, 2017 - 10:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian drew again at the Round 2 of Norway Chess tournament, currently underway in Stavanger.

The Armenian grandmaster faced Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) who was the only winner in Round 1.

Anish Giri vs Sergey Karjakin,Fabiano Caruana vs Magnus Carlsen andWesley So vs M. Vachier-Lagrave all ended in draws too, while Vladimir Kramnik crashed Viswanathan Anand.

 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Man Utd most valuable football club in EuropeHenrikh Mkhitaryan's Man Utd most valuable football club in Europe
The Europa League winners top KPMG's analysis of top sides' "enterprise value", putting it ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Armenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian ChampionshipArmenian swimming team wins 70% of medals at Georgian Championship
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Armenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics ChampionshipArmenian athletes win gold at Georgian Athletics Championship
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
Armenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournamentArmenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournament
According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Facebook's new maps to help responders during natural disasters In order to achieve this, Facebook has created three different types of maps to help authorities track down survivors after a natural disaster.
Amazon lent $1 billion to third-party sellers to boost sales Amazon's loans range from $1,000 to $750,000. Sellers have said interest rates are between 6 percent and 14 percent.
IBM's computing power to tackle the world's biggest problems Science for Social Good covers issues like improving emergency aid and combating the opioid crisis, and the projects all use AI to develop solutions.
Armenian parliament approves anti-corruption bill in first reading NA deputy speaker and co-author of the bill Arpine Hovhannisyan said that opposition parties will be able to nominate a candidate by consensus.