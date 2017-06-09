Three Armenian divers brace for European Championships in Kiev
June 9, 2017 - 16:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s national diving team is preparing to participate in the European Championships, to be held in Kiev, Ukraine on June 12-18.
Chief coach Hrachya Chandiryan on Friday, June 9 revealed that Lev Sargsyan and Azat and Vladimir Harutyunyan will represent Armenia in Kiev.
“The Harutyunyan brothers will compete in the synchronized diving event, while Sargsyan and Vladimir Harutyunyan will climb the 10-m platform,” Chandiryan explained.
“Making it to the top six would be an excellent result for us.”
The Armenian divers will depart for Ukraine on June 12.
Top stories
Magnus Carlsen vs Wesley So, Vladimir Kramnik vs Sergey Karjakin, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave vs Viswanathan Anand all ended in draws.
The Europa League winners top KPMG's analysis of top sides' "enterprise value", putting it ahead of Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Budapest will host 2017 World Aquatics Championships on July 16-30, with 4 swimmers to represent Armenia.
Lilit Harutyunyan and Ellada Alaverdyan scored first places in 1500m and 400m race disciplines respectively.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Cézanne masterpiece to lead “Actual Size” sale "Baigneuses, La Montagne Sainte-Victoire au fond" is estimated to bring £4 – 6 million as the cover-lot of Sotheby’s inaugural Actual Size sale.
Ancient Aztec temple, ball court discovered in the heart of Mexico City Archaeologists uncovered 32 sets of human neck bones at the site, which they said were likely the remains of people who were decapitated as part of the ritual.
China vigilant as two U.S. bombers fly over South China Sea The U.S. Pacific Command said two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers flew a 10-hour training mission from Guam over the South China Sea.
Iggy Pop, Oneohtrix Point Never team up for new track (video) The film is called “Good Time” starting Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Jason Leigh with direction coming from Josh and Benny Safdie.