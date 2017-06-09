Three Armenian divers brace for European Championships in Kiev

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s national diving team is preparing to participate in the European Championships, to be held in Kiev, Ukraine on June 12-18.

Chief coach Hrachya Chandiryan on Friday, June 9 revealed that Lev Sargsyan and Azat and Vladimir Harutyunyan will represent Armenia in Kiev.

“The Harutyunyan brothers will compete in the synchronized diving event, while Sargsyan and Vladimir Harutyunyan will climb the 10-m platform,” Chandiryan explained.

“Making it to the top six would be an excellent result for us.”

The Armenian divers will depart for Ukraine on June 12.