New shuttle route connects Zvartnots airport to downtown Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A shuttle route connecting the Republic Square in downtown Yerevan and Zvartnots international airport was launched on Wednesday, June 14 morning.

Buses will take travelers from the airport to the city center and back every hour 24/7.

The move comes as Armenian prime minister Karen Karapetyan instructed the ministry of transport, communication and information technologies to regulate the route.

Tickets for buses and minibuses, equipped with air conditioners and fans, will cost AMD 300 (apx. $0.8) per person.