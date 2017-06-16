Aronian draws in Norway Chess round 8, still leads the tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - New world number three Levon Aronian on Thursday, June 15 drew with India's Viswanathan Anand in round 8 of Norway Chess tournament.

The Armenian grandmaster continues to lead, with one round to go.

In other games, Magnus Carlsen of Norway and France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave scored their first wins against Sergey Karjakin and Vladimir Kramnik, respectively.

Hikaru Nakamura and Wesley So, both from the United States, agreed to a draw.

The pairings for round nine on Friday are Karjakin-MVL, Caruana-Nakamura, So-Aronian, Kramnik-Giri, and Anand-Carlsen.