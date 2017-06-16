Aronian draws in Norway Chess round 8, still leads the tournament
June 16, 2017 - 13:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New world number three Levon Aronian on Thursday, June 15 drew with India's Viswanathan Anand in round 8 of Norway Chess tournament.
The Armenian grandmaster continues to lead, with one round to go.
In other games, Magnus Carlsen of Norway and France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave scored their first wins against Sergey Karjakin and Vladimir Kramnik, respectively.
Hikaru Nakamura and Wesley So, both from the United States, agreed to a draw.
The pairings for round nine on Friday are Karjakin-MVL, Caruana-Nakamura, So-Aronian, Kramnik-Giri, and Anand-Carlsen.
Not only does the Armenian grandmaster tie Hikaru Nakamura (U.S.) for the frst spot, but he also renews his membership of the 2800 club.
Chief coach Hrachya Chandiryan revealed that Lev Sargsyan and Azat and Vladimir Harutyunyan will represent Armenia in Kiev.
Anish Giri vs Sergey Karjakin, Fabiano Caruana vs Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So vs M. Vachier-Lagrave all ended in draws too
Magnus Carlsen vs Wesley So, Vladimir Kramnik vs Sergey Karjakin, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave vs Viswanathan Anand all ended in draws.
