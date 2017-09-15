Armenia's Sona Asatryan named European youth chess champion
September 15, 2017 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian chess player Sona Asatryan became the European youth champion in the girl's U18 event which ended in the Romanian town of Mamaia on Thursday, September 14.
From the 36 Armenian participants, only Asatryan snatched a medal, securing seven points out of the possible nine and improving her personal rating by 128 points.
Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is currently fighting for the World Chess Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
