Armenia's Sona Asatryan named European youth chess champion

September 15, 2017 - 13:47 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian chess player Sona Asatryan became the European youth champion in the girl's U18 event which ended in the Romanian town of Mamaia on Thursday, September 14.

From the 36 Armenian participants, only Asatryan snatched a medal, securing seven points out of the possible nine and improving her personal rating by 128 points.

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian is currently fighting for the World Chess Cup in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
"I think people underestimate him because he doesn't have the name like the other ones in the world," Ibrahimovic said of Mkhitaryan.
The 29-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler showed a stunning performance to win Armenia's second gold of the tournament.
