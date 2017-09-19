New postage stamps dedicated to Insurance Foundation for Servicemen

PanARMENIAN.Net - HayPost CJSC on Monday, September 18 cancelled and put into circulation three postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Insurance Foundation for Servicemen”. The event took place in the framework of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference.

HayPost has issued a donation coupon worth AMD150 attached to each postage stamp with a nominal value of AMD350 as well as a donation coupon worth AMD10000 attached to two stamps with nominal values of AMD350 and AMD1100.

The company will transfer 150 AMD donation value and 10000 AMD donation value to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen for the implementation of its projects.

Authred by HayPost's Vahagn Mkrtchyan and Vahe Muradyan, the postage stamps were printed in Cartor printing house in France.

One of the postage stamps depicts an Armenian soldier against the background of nature, while the two other stamps picture an Armenian soldier writing a letter and another one standing in the border derrick, respectively. Both images are depicted as if through military binoculars.

The postage stamps were cancelled by the Minister of Defense, President of the Board of Directors of Insurance Foundation for Servicemen Vigen Sargsyan, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Arman Khachatryan, Managing Director of HayPost Trust Management B.V. Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.