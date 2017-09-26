Armenia's Senik Arakelyan wins EUFA award as best leader
September 26, 2017 - 13:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Senik Arakelyan has been recognised for his work with children in the Shirak region of Armenia with first prize in the category of Best Leader in the 2017 UEFA Grassroots Awards, UEFA said on its official website.
Arakelyan is a coach at the 'Tribune' grassroots club in the city of Gyumri where almost 1,000 children, teachers and coaches are involved in events and sessions each year. There is a particular focus on girls and women’s football, an area in which he has helped break down barriers.
Arakelyan also organises activities for disabled children and, as the representative of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) in Gyumri, visits schools to review their football lessons and offer advice to tutors, while also cooperating closely with local municipalities to organise local tournaments, street events and school competitions.
"Playing football is a pleasure," he says. "Every person regardless of age, sex, ethnicity or disability has the right to be happy and enjoy this pleasure. In my opinion playing football is about enjoyment, people get a sense of equality and respect playing football."
FFA grassroots specialist, Lala Yeritsyan, said: "People like Senik are very important in football's development. People like him live for football, they are part of football. They are able to grab children's attention in their provinces, to make them believe how interesting playing football can be, how important it is as a way of staying healthy.
"He was also able to change the attitudes towards women's football in the province, which is not traditionally very well developed in our country."
Top stories
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
USC hosts Innovate Armenia to celebrate Armenian science, culture At the Alumni Park, there were several featured musicians, Armenian delicacies and wine for visitors to enjoy.
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Exciting names announced to direct "Game of Thrones" Season 8 Miguel Sapochnik will return for the eighth-and-final season of "Game of Thrones" (which will consist of six episodes total).
Demi Lovato documentary premiere date set “My fans have been on this journey with me since I was 8 years old and have shared in some of the most important moments in my life,” she said.