Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes Armenian fans liked his goal vs CSKA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team and English club Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan has expressed hope that his goal in the Champions League match against CSKA Moscow pleased his Armenian fans.

Mkhitaryan scored a goal against CSKA on Wednesday, September 27. The Armenia international’s strike was the fourth that Manchester United netted against the Russian club.

"Thank you to all the Armenians who came to support me. I hope this goal pleased them," Mkhitaryan said, according to Rsport.ru.

According to him, Manchester United did not expect that victory over CSKA Moscow will be achieved so easily.

Manchester United took on CSKA Moscow in the second fixture of their Champions League campaign on Wednesday.