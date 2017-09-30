Armenian's Margarita Arakelyan wins European Championships bronze

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian lifter Margarita Arakelyan (+75kg weight category) won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk event of U15 European Championships in Prishtina, Kosovo on Friday, September 29.

Lifting a total of 153kg above her head in both the clean and jerk and snatch events, the Armenian athlete took the fourth spot in the competition.

A number of young Armenian sportsmen and sportswomen have so far participated in the tournament to win gold, silver and bronze medals in Kosovo.