Armenia ranked 79th globally for efficient use of talent

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was placed the 79th out of 137 countries in terms of the efficient use of its talent in the World Economic Forum's latest Global Competitiveness Report.

One of the best ways in which efficient labor markets can stimulate productivity is by promoting the accumulation of human capital and the use of talent at its full potential, the reports says. This means attracting and retaining the best talent in the country, increasing workers’ efforts, and increasing employers’ willingness to train employees.

Azerbaijan is surprisingly the 16th on the list, while Turkey, Georgia and Iran lag behind on the 129th, 96th and 132nd spots, respectively.

Switzerland, the United States and Canada top the list as the countries with the most efficient use of talent, while Mauritania, Yemen and Algeria come in the bottom.