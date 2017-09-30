Armenia's oldest resident is 115 years old
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of elderly people in Armenia has been increasing in recent years, Anahit Gevorgyan from the ministry of labor and social affairs told reporters on Saturday, September 30, adding that the oldest resident of the country is 115 years old.
October 1 was designated the International Day of Older Persons 17 years ago.
According to Gevorgyan, 85 centenarians live in Armenia at the moment, with the oldest of them residing in the village of Yeranos in Gegharkunik province.
The expert said that the increasing number of elderly people is conditioned by the decline in the birth rate, migration, and longevity trends.
