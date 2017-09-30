// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's oldest resident is 115 years old

Armenia's oldest resident is 115 years old
September 30, 2017 - 13:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of elderly people in Armenia has been increasing in recent years, Anahit Gevorgyan from the ministry of labor and social affairs told reporters on Saturday, September 30, adding that the oldest resident of the country is 115 years old.

October 1 was designated the International Day of Older Persons 17 years ago.

According to Gevorgyan, 85 centenarians live in Armenia at the moment, with the oldest of them residing in the village of Yeranos in Gegharkunik province.

The expert said that the increasing number of elderly people is conditioned by the decline in the birth rate, migration, and longevity trends.

Related links:
Panorama.am. Հայաստանում 100 տարին լրացած 85 մարդ է բնակվում
 Top stories
Monument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in TallinnMonument to writer Sergei Dovlatov to be erected in Tallinn
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Health ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to ArmeniaHealth ministry on possible import of chickenpox vaccine to Armenia
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The SmithsonianArmenia might be one of oldest ever beer-making hubs: The Smithsonian
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
 Articles
Wives wanted

Marriages by mail

 Most popular in the section
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
Citizen Observer submitted 96 complaints over Armenia elections
Air temperature expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Yerevan
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party sums up Garo Paylan's visit to Armenia Paylan "met with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, prime minister Karen Karapetyan and foreign minister Edward Nalbandyan."
Descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors in law school Hall of Fame “Nobody can say your name,” she recalls. “That hasn’t changed, but now they call me ‘Judge.’” (It’s pronounced HOOO-ree.)
Dan Yessian's 'An Armenian Trilogy' commemorates Genocide centennial Watson, a singer from Detroit, will perform "I See Wings," a song written using music from the third part of "An Armenian Trilogy."
Armenia's Sergei Movsesian shares third spot after Isle of Man R7 With a total of 6.0 points, reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen is the sole leader of the competition.