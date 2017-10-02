Armenia’s Levon Aronian jumps to the second spot on FIDE rankings

PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia has improved his standing on FIDE's chess rating, climbing to the second spot from the fourth in September.

FIDE unveiled the new ratings on Saturday, September 30, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.

Among the top 100 are also included two more Armenians - Sergei Movsesian on the 76th spot and Vladimir Akopian on the 77th.

Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and just a week ago snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia.