Mkhitaryan: No difference between games for Armenia and Man Utd

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team, Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has shared his expectations from an upcoming match of the qualifying round of the 2018 World Cup with the national team of Poland. He said he makes no distinction between the games of the national team and those of Manchester United.

"It's only those who do nothing that make no mistakes," he said.

"Perhaps in Manchester, I'm trying to take on the game, while in the national team I try to help my partners, play team football."

"After the game with Denmark, I was annoyed so I chose to not speak to reporters. In such situations, it is better not to talk. But this meeting is already in the past. We have analyzed the errors, we must focus on our game to fight Poland. We must play our game," the Armenia international said.

"We will do everything possible to avoid repeating the previous mistakes and approach the game in the best way."

"I know well Lewandowski, Blashikovsky and Piszczek, they are a great force for the Polish team, great players. They have very good human qualities, very good guys. If I have the opportunity, I will be happy to meet them after the game," Mkhitaryan said of several players from the Polish national teams.

Earlier,head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) Zbigniew Boniek said that the national team of Poland has not yet won any games in Armenia, adding that the Armenian team are quite dangerous when playing at home.