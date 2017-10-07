17 Armenian karatekas readying for World Championships
October 7, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 17 Armenian karatekas (Junior, Cadet, U21) are preparing for the upcoming World Championships in Spain from October 26 to 29. The national teams will begin a training camp in Olimpavan next week.
For the first time, Armenian karatekas will compete for Olympic ratings.
Ahead of Tokyo-2020, young athletes will try to enter the Olympic family and qualify for the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires.
"Athletes who have won prizes at various international competitions will go to Spain and hopefully manage to secure Olympic ratings. Ahead of the World Championships, the guys will have the time to get in good shape," said Secretary General of the Karate Federation of Armenia Nikolay Grigoryan.
The Armenian team will leave for Spain on October 22.
