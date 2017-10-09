Armenian gymnast comes in fifth at World Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Harutyun Merdinyan took the fifth spot in the pommel horse event of the World Gymnastics Championships in Montreal, Canada.

Earlier at the all-round final of the ChampionshipsArtur Davtyan, also from Armenia, scored 83,332 points to take the 13th spot.

Olympic champion Max Whitlock won the pommel horse gold.

Whitlock, a five-time Olympic medalist, finished with a score of 15.441 to defeat Russian David Belyavskiy (15.100) and China's Xiao Ruoteng (15.066).