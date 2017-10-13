Mkhitaryan, Klopp exchange compliments ahead of Anfield clash
October 13, 2017 - 17:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United star Henrikh Mkhitaryan has opened up on how former boss Jurgen Klopp transformed him into a "better player", the Mirror reports.
The Red Devils face Liverpool this weekend and the 28-year-old will come up against his former mentor.
Mkhitaryan played under the German for two seasons at the Bundesliga giants, winning the DFL-Supercup in their time together.
The Armenian, who has been in great form so far this season, revealed that Klopp worked on his mentality and taught him that life is about much more than just football.
"I had chosen Dortmund because I liked the way they play there," he told 11 Freunde. "The players also liked me – and then there was the great coach, Jurgen Klopp.
"After I had talked to him, the decision had been made for me.
"At Dortmund, I was very stressed after a few games when we were playing really bad. Klopp showed me the way. He supported me and told me I had to keep my head up because good things were coming.
"He helped me to become a better player."
In an interview of his own, Klopp described the Armenia international as a fantastic player, Inside Futbol says.
The Liverpool manager pointed to the attacking and creative quality Manchester United possess and said he is looking forward to a good game at Anfield.
“They have fantastic players like [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan, [Juan] Mata, [Marcus] Rashford and [Romelu] Lukaku.
"They sometimes build up situations and come between the lines with Mkhitaryan and Mata.
“We know they have big quality. But we are still positive. We look forward to it.”
