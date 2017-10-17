Armenian fighters take whopping 8 medals at World Championships
October 17, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sambo fighters have won whopping eight medals at the Junior World Championshipsat Serbia's SPENS Arena.
Armen Nikoghosyan (56 kg) and Boris Shatveryan (75 kg) took a silver medal each, while Narek Hambardzumyan (87kg) won bronze.
Also, Feliks Danielyan (48kg), Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) and Artur Manukyan (52kg) won a bronze medal each, while Grigor Sahakyan (90kg) snatched the gold.
From the girls' team, Anna Mkrtchyan (+80kg) took silver, Armenia's Sambo Federation said.
