// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian fighters take whopping 8 medals at World Championships

Armenian fighters take whopping 8 medals at World Championships
October 17, 2017 - 11:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian sambo fighters have won whopping eight medals at the Junior World Championshipsat Serbia's SPENS Arena.

Armen Nikoghosyan (56 kg) and Boris Shatveryan (75 kg) took a silver medal each, while Narek Hambardzumyan (87kg) won bronze.

Also, Feliks Danielyan (48kg), Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) and Artur Manukyan (52kg) won a bronze medal each, while Grigor Sahakyan (90kg) snatched the gold.

From the girls' team, Anna Mkrtchyan (+80kg) took silver, Armenia's Sambo Federation said.

 Top stories
Armenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World ChampionshipsArmenian sambo fighters fetch three medals at World Championships
Feliks Danielyan (48kg) and Vahagn Chalyan (82kg) won a bronze medal each, while Boris Shatveryan (75kg) took silver.
Armenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations LeagueArmenia to compete in League D for first-ever UEFA Nations League
Armenia will compete in League D for the inaugural UEFA Nations League that will begin in September 2018 and conclude in June 2019.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia in World Cup qualifiersHenrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia in World Cup qualifiers
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Fans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA awardFans rage as Mkhitaryan’s scorpion goal not nominated for FIFA award
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Armenia's Maksim Manukyan claims title of World Wresling Champion
Armenia's Levon Aronian launches World Chess Cup with victory
Levon Aronian beats Hou Yivan to World Chess Cup 'round of sixteen'
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: This season will be the season of Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Serj Tankian hails Armenian orchestra's performance of his symphony System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian hailed the performance by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia of his Orca symphony.
Armenian, Iranian ministers agree to boost cultural ties Armenian and Iranian ministers of culture stressed the necessity to boost cultural, art and media cooperation between the two countries.
Newly-appointed French envoy visits Armenian Genocide memorial Lacôte‏ laid a wreath at the memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims with a moment of silence.
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep Cher joins returning cast members Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Waters and Christine Baranski.