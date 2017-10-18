Italy's Elitaliana interested in bringing helicopter services to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Italian company Elitaliana is interested in providing helicopter services in Armenia, CEO Alessandro Giulivi said at a meeting with the chief of Armenia's General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan.

At a meeting in Yerevan, the Italian delegation introduced Elitaliana's activity, as well as the services that the company provides.

Founded in 1964, Elitaliana operates in a number of areas, such as search and rescue (SAR), aerial work, freight transport, offshore transportation, forest firefighting, disinfestation and environmental monitoring services.

Avetisyan, in turn, hailed the company's interest in Armenia and briefed the Italians about the steps that the country is taking to develop civil aviation.