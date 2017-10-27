Armenia Aircompany offers low-cost travel options for Armenia trips
October 27, 2017 - 10:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Aircompany has unveiled its new tariff policy offering cheaper flights to and from Armenia.
In particular, in case of arriving from Tel Aviv on December 31 and departing back on January 4 or 6, passengers will pay 148 euros (in equivalent Armenian drams).
The price, according to the carrier, is the cheapest that has ever been offered for this direction.
Mineralnye Vody - Yerevan and Yerevan - Mineralnye Vody tickets for flights scheduled from December 7 can be bought for 55 euros and 95 euros, respectively.
Passengers can fly from Voronezh to Yerevan paying 49, 85 or 129 euros (in equivalent Armenian drams).
One more New Year offer is Beirut-Yerevan and the return tickets, priced at 140 and 148 euros, respectively, starting from December 18.
“We are trying to make a contribution to the development of tourism in the country,” Armenia Aircompany’s deputy director Gevorg Khachatryan said.
“We want residents of those particular states to arrive in Armenia and spend the New Year here.”
Armenia Aircompany was founded December, 2015. It serves destinations including Beirut (Lebanon), Tel Aviv (Israel), Mineralnye Vody (Russia), Voronezh (Russia), also offering charter flights Tehran (Iran), Thessaloniki (Greece), Rome (Italy) and Frankfurt (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Rhodes, Heraklion, Corfu (Greece), Tivat (Montenegro), Baghdad (Iraq), Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan), Venice, Rome (Italy), Sharm-el-Sheikh (Egypt)
