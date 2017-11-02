Armenia moves closer to eliminating economic gender gap: report
November 2, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has improved its standing on the World Economic Forum’s annual report on gender-based disparities around the world, climbing from the 102nd spot last year to the 97th in 2017.
The Global Gender Gap Report benchmarks 144 countries on their progress towards gender parity across four thematic dimensions: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment.
Based on the WEF’s wage equality survey, the country has, again, improved its position, claiming the 41st spot against last year’s 50th.
Armenia, however, still records the second lowest female-to-male sex ratio at birth in the world, just above China’s.
Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has dropped from the 86th position in 2016 to the 98th this year, Georgia is down from 90th to the 94th, Turkey was the 130th last year and is the 131st now, while Iran has declined by one notch to take the 140th spot.
Iceland remains the world’s most gender-equal country across all indicators, and has one of the smallest gaps in income between men and women.
Yemen, Pakistan and Syria come at the bottom end.
