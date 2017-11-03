Armenia may send three to seven athletes to Winter Olympics

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia may have three to seven participants in the 23rd Winter Olympics, who will compete in two sports from seven - skiing and figure skating.

Skier Sergey Mikayelyan has almost guaranteed his participation in the Olympic Games. At the moment he is the 299th on the world rating table, and needs to be among the top 300 to make it to the Games, the press service of the Armenian National Olympic Committee said.

Several steps separate another skier, Mikayel Mikayelyan, from Pyeongchang 2018. His points should be less than 100, and now he has 105 points.

Tadevos Pogosyan (115 points) is also close to qualifying for the Olympics.

In the women's ski team, there is hope for a "wild card" and one more playoff berth.

To confirm participation in Pyeongchang 2018, several rating competitions are waiting the Armenian skiers. On January 20, the International Ski Federation will announce the names of the athletes who have won the berths.

Meanwhile, figure skater Anastasia Galustyan and the Tina Karapetyan / Simon Proulx-Senecal pair are the first reserves. They will be able to perform in Pyeongchang 2018, if someone from berth holders is unable to participate for one reason or another.