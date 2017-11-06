Paragliding in Armenia's south to open up beauty of Tatev monastery (video)
November 6, 2017 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Wings of Tatev cableway in Armenia's south and Sky Club will organize paragliding flights near the historic monastery of Tatev.
The first flight is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, giving participants the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Vorotan gorge and the monastery.
In case of adverse weather condition, the paragliding event will be rescheduled or implemented in a different location.
Meanwhile, the video footage below gives an insight into test flights near Tatev.
Paragliding is becoming more and more popular in Armenia, and it turns out there is a special school for taking flight lessons in Yerevan.The school has been operating as part of the federation for 20 years now and hosts a number of students.
Top stories
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.
Partner news
Latest news
How to maximize iPhone X battery life with Smart Invert: AppleInsider For smart invert colors, choose Invert Colors, then select Smart Invert. This is something of an unofficial "dark mode" for iOS.
U.S.-led coalition sends more than 120 armored vehicles to SDF “The US has supplied us with Hummer armored vehicles and heavy armament for the Deir ez-Zor operation," they said.
Armenian Catholicos: Syria church should be restored with joint efforts "It was with excitement pain that I saw the pictures of the Armenian church in Deir ez-Zor: it was destroyed and deserted," he said.
France committed to reaching lasting settlement for Karabakh: Macron Macron said that "the Middle East still lives in an atmosphere of violence and tyranny even 100 years after the Armenian Genocide."