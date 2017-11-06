Paragliding in Armenia's south to open up beauty of Tatev monastery

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Wings of Tatev cableway in Armenia's south and Sky Club will organize paragliding flights near the historic monastery of Tatev.

The first flight is scheduled for Saturday, November 11, giving participants the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of Vorotan gorge and the monastery.

In case of adverse weather condition, the paragliding event will be rescheduled or implemented in a different location.

Meanwhile, the video footage below gives an insight into test flights near Tatev.

Paragliding is becoming more and more popular in Armenia, and it turns out there is a special school for taking flight lessons in Yerevan.The school has been operating as part of the federation for 20 years now and hosts a number of students.