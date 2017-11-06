Fans target Mkhitaryan for criticism after Man United loss to Chelsea

PanARMENIAN.Net - Viewers of Sunday, November 5 clash between Chelsea and Manchester United have taken to social media in their droves to slate Red Devils star Henrikh Mkhitaryan for his ineffective showing, 101 Great Goals says.

Chelsea beat United 1-0 as it was desperate to return to winning ways following their 3-0 hammering at the hands of AS Roma in the Champions League during the week.

Manchester United, meanwhile, looked to continue their recovery from a blip at Huddersfield two weeks ago, with Jose Mourinho’s men coming into proceedings on the back of successive victories over Swansea City, Tottenham and Benfica.

A number of the visitors’ stars looked well below their usual standards, though one man was singled out for particularly heavy criticism by those watching on.

Mkhitaryan was the player in question, as the Armenian attacking midfielder struggled to make any impact of note on proceedings throughout his hour on the pitch.

The former Borussia Dortmund star was torn asunder on Twitter.

"Mkhitaryan has no business starting at the moment and looks like he knows it frankly," one user said on Twitter.

"Mkhitaryan a real concern (again). Even if you are having a poor game the minimum requirement is to fulfill your defensive duties & keep ball," another one said.

"I'm very sad about how terrible Mkhitaryan has been for months," a third one wrote.