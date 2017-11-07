Armenian grandmasters win individual medals at European Championship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian was named the best player at Board 1 of the European Team Chess Championship, based on individual results.

Aronian managed to collect 4.5 points out of possible seven, leaving behind Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mammadyarov and the Czech Republic's David Navara.

Another of Armenia's representatives, Gabriel Sargissian came in second at Board 3, gathering 6.5 points out of the total of 9.0.

Both Armenian teams failed to take prizes at the European Team Chess Champioship that was held in the Greek town of Hersonissos, Crete.