Project for creating an eco-village network in Armenia continues

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC), with its general partner VivaCell-MTS, continues installation of energy-efficient outdoor lighting systems in the framework of a project aimed at the development of an eco-village network in Armenia.

Recently, 51 LED lights were installed in the village of Agarakadzor in Armenia's Areni community of Vayots Dzor province, providing outdoor lighting along a 1785m-long territory. The main streets, particularly roads to the kindergarten, the school, the cultural house and the village council building were illuminated.

Introduction of energy-efficient systems in border villages is one of the most important steps aimed at the creation of an eco-village network. It allows the villages to integrate in a process, encompassing 4 pillars of sustainability: namely, environmental, economic, cultural and social. Thanks to the project, the budget expenses of the community are significantly reduced, while savings can be directed towards the solution of other community problems.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, the FPWC founder Ruben Khachatryan, Areni community head Husik Sahakyan and village residents attended the launch of the energy-efficient system.

“Development of communities remains a strategic resolution for us. We have kept this in the focus of our attention throughout the years of our cooperation. In the core of these projects is the need to ensure the sustainability of villages and the well-being of villagers, not just through short-term support. The volume of work we have done and the amount of money that has been invested in the projects are crucial components; however, there is a more important purpose: good deeds have to become a regular practice. That may take some time and may require consistency, but I am sure the next generation will opt for that,” Yirikian said.

Compared to regular bulbs, LED lights are more energy-efficient and durable, and can serve for a much longer period consuming 80% less electricity.

The streets of the village will be illuminated from 21:00 till 02:00 in summer, and from 18:00 till 01:00 in winter. On holidays, illumination will be provided all night long.