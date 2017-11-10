What to do in Yerevan, Armenia's capital: TravelLocal

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the west of Armenia sits Yerevan, the lively and likeable capital that wears its artistic exuberance on its sleeve, says TravelLocal, a global platform for organizing holidays with the help of local experts.

"It's a city with lots of open green spaces dotted with sculptures, streets decorated with street art and a great dining scene. In summer the city buzzes long after dark as everyone is out enjoying the warm breeze and the nightlife. One of the major hubs of activity all day long is the leafy Republic square where the people of Yerevan come to mingle and take the air. There’s plenty to keep you busy, from cultural pursuits to shopping and bar hopping," the piece about Yerevan says.

Food

"Expect meze, pide, grilled meats and stuffed pastries along with salads and plenty of lavash, a staple Armenian flatbread. Bulgur wheat is often used in place of rice, and aubergine and yoghurt feature prominently. One of the most common dishes found in Armenia is stuffed vegetables. From vine leaves to peppers, lots of different types of vegetables are stuffed with minced lamb flavoured with onions and plenty of herbs and spices," the source says.

"In Yerevan there is a small and growing presence of cuisines from elsewhere, especially China, but on the whole, restaurants serve Armenian cuisine. Don’t miss the chance to sample some of the delicious fruit whisky which is an integral part of many Armenian meals."

Culture

According to the article, Yerevan is a hub for Armenian culture and there is a wealth of cultural venues to be discovered.

"Take in an opera or a ballet at the historic theatre, where some of the most important performances in this part of the world have featured on the program. Spend a sombre moment reflecting on the tragic past of this nation at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide, known as Tsitsernakaberd, where an eternal flame burns and the museum sets out the cold facts of the atrocities which saw 1.5 million Armenians murdered by the Ottoman authorities. Harrowing but essential," it says.

"Inside the Cascade complex you can visit the Cafesjian Center for the Arts, a contemporary art gallery and creative hub for modern art in Armenia. The Cafesjian sculpture garden outside is a great showcase for a variety of works which is always open and accessible for free."

Entertainment

In the warm months the streets are full of musicians and the café culture comes into its own. Northern Avenue is a classy street with plenty of coffee bars ideal for people watching, the travel platform says.

"The landmark hang out spot in Yerevan is the Cascade, a monumental staircase which connects the central district with the sculpture park below. The Yerevantsi come to enjoy the sunshine and the views of mount Ararat, as well as the sense of peace and space," the article says.

"The Cascade has multiple levels and staircases which means that there is always some space to relax. Shopping in Yerevan is fun, especially in the Vernissage flea market, where you can pick up all sorts of handcrafted souvenirs including woodcarvings, ceramics, leatherwork, brassware and rugs. Once evening comes around, head for Republic Square where the dancing fountain show in front of Government House is a big draw."

