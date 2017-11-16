Armenia to facilitate eTA and on-arrival tourist visas for Indian citizens

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government on Thursday, November 16 passed a decision to make Indian citizens' visits to Armenia easier.

According to the project, the citizens of India can obtain visas on arrival, online (Electronic Travel Authorization) or by applying to a local diplomatic representation.

"Prior to this, they could arrive in Armenia only with an invitation or by getting a visa at the embassy. The change will boost the number of tourist arrivals, as well as foster the development of trade and economic ties and attract more investments," deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said on Thursday.

The number of Indian citizens who visited Armenia in the first nine months of 2017 grew 168% against the same period last year.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan was recently on an official visit to Delhi where he met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss centuries-old ties between the two nations, prospects to deepen cooperation and develop bilateral relations.