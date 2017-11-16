Armenia to facilitate eTA and on-arrival tourist visas for Indian citizens
November 16, 2017 - 15:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government on Thursday, November 16 passed a decision to make Indian citizens' visits to Armenia easier.
According to the project, the citizens of India can obtain visas on arrival, online (Electronic Travel Authorization) or by applying to a local diplomatic representation.
"Prior to this, they could arrive in Armenia only with an invitation or by getting a visa at the embassy. The change will boost the number of tourist arrivals, as well as foster the development of trade and economic ties and attract more investments," deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said on Thursday.
The number of Indian citizens who visited Armenia in the first nine months of 2017 grew 168% against the same period last year.
Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan was recently on an official visit to Delhi where he met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to discuss centuries-old ties between the two nations, prospects to deepen cooperation and develop bilateral relations.
Top stories
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Partner news
Latest news
Dutch Senate president pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims Accompanying the guest were deputy parliament speaker Arpine Hovhannisyan and Armenian ambassador to the Netherlands Dzyunik Aghajanyan.
Putin rewards Armenian philanthropist Ara Abrahamyan The medal is awarded for an individual's contribution to the strengthening of peace, friendship and cooperation.
Armenian, Azeri FM agree to meet for Karabakh talks in December The foreign minister have agreed to hold a joint meeting on the margins of the December 2017 OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.
Nuts strengthen the brain, new study says Nuts are great for your health, with benefits ranging from better cardiovascular health to boosted memory and cognition.