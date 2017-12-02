Henrikh Mkhitaryan missing from Man United squad against Arsenal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have not travelled with Manchester United’s squad to London ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Saturday, December 2, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Mkhitaryan has been criticised by Jose Mourinho for his dip in form and was left out of United’s matchday squad for their 4-2 victory over Watford.

The 28-year-old Armenia international has played just 19 minutes in United’s last four fixtures and has been left out of the squad completely for the three of those games.

The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.

Mkhitaryan did extra gym work outside of United's Carrington training complex on a day off in an attempt to regain his place in the side. Mourinho accused Mkhitaryan of 'disappearing' in games and has not started him since the defeat at Chelsea on November 5.