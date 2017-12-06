Mkhitaryan credits Aznavour as Armenia's chief ambassador

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team and Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that Charles Aznavour is the most important ambassador of Armenia, Match TV reports.

"What he does for Armenia is much more than I do. Some people are not interested in football, but are interested in culture instead, and Aznavour is closer to them," the player said.

"I try to play for the good of my name, so that people remember me with positive feelings.

"For me the most important trophy is the Champions League. As for the national team, I would like to play in the European or World Championships."

According to British media publications,Manchester United are going to sell Mkhitaryan, and that those thinking he will return for Sunday, December 10’s game against Manchester City are clutching at straws.