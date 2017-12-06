Mkhitaryan credits Aznavour as Armenia's chief ambassador
December 6, 2017 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national team and Manchester United Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said that Charles Aznavour is the most important ambassador of Armenia, Match TV reports.
"What he does for Armenia is much more than I do. Some people are not interested in football, but are interested in culture instead, and Aznavour is closer to them," the player said.
"I try to play for the good of my name, so that people remember me with positive feelings.
"For me the most important trophy is the Champions League. As for the national team, I would like to play in the European or World Championships."
According to British media publications,Manchester United are going to sell Mkhitaryan, and that those thinking he will return for Sunday, December 10’s game against Manchester City are clutching at straws.
Top stories
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
NASA astronaut awards female pilot of Armenian origin for leadership NASA astronaut Heide Piper has awarded pilot of Armenian origin Nadezhda Benklian for female empowerment and leadership.
No progress in Turkey's stance on Armenian Genocide: Serj Tankian System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has in a recent interview weighed in on his continued efforts for recognition of the Genocide.
OSCE's Karabakh monitoring passes with no incidents The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Armenian dance Kochari inscribed on UNESCO Intangible Heritage list Kochari, a traditional group dance, has been inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.