VivaCell-MTS, students volunteer to renovate houses in rural Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The young family of Manukyans from the Armenian village of Nerkin Bazmaberd has finally solved their housing problem after so many years of desperation.

VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan visited the village to share the happiness of the the family. Just two months ago, the employees of the cooperating parties and students who have learnt about VivaCell-MTS business activities thanks to various programs, voluntarily participated in the renovation works. Due to the joint efforts and the value system anchored on responsibility, new opportunities have been created for the young family.

Only in the current year, six families in Aragatsotn province have benefited from the project. They all have different stories, but share the same problem: years of futile efforts to build their own house. Now the situation is different: having a safe roof ahead of winter is the solution to the most urgent problem.

For years, the Manukyans, a family of 15, had lived in the family’s father, Hrach’s, paternal house. Later, in connection with Hrach’s military service, he and his family had to move into a rented apartment.

Owing to the six-year partnership, 21 families in Aragatsotn alone have completed the construction or renovation of their half-built houses. In the same village another family renovated the roof of their house with VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian's personal donation.

The program has benefited to 150 families, in total more than 700 people in 10 provinces of Armenia, restoring their optimism and confidence in a better future.

In 2017, VivaCell-MTS invested over AMD 31 million for the implementation of the housing project; in total, over AMD 370 million has been invested so far.