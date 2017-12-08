Armenian grandmaster sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPEN
December 8, 2017 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Hrant Melkumyan is the sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPEN after defeating English grandmaster Jonathan Hawkins in round 7.
Ahead of the pen-ultimate round, the Armenian chess player has 6.5 points and will face Israel's Tamir Nabaty (6.0 points).
Gabriel Sargissian, also from Armenia, performed well too in round 7 and has 5.5 points overall.
Top stories
Italian media reports suggest that Mkhitaryan may head to Inter Milan in a swap deal, that previously involved one of his team mates.
The Armenian's absence from the matchday 18 at Arsenal means he will have been dropped from four of the last five squads.
Tina and Simon may make it to Pyeongchang as the pair representing Israel have not submitted an application for participation yet.
United have long been linked with a move for Griezmann but have been unable to prise him away from Atletico Madrid.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS brings Wi-Fi Calling service to Armenia VivaCell-MTS announced on Friday, December 2 the pilot launch of the Wi-Fi Calling service introduced in Armenia for the first time.
Armenian artist's works displayed at Council of Europe HQ in Strasbourg Exhibition of works by Armenian artist Vardan Gabrielyan has opened in the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg, France.
Armenia, Iceland agree to foster trade, economic relations The two agreed that the level of relations between Armenia and Iceland doesn't correspond to the potential that the countries have.
Chris Cornell vowed to give "The Promise" his 'absolute best' “Chris was at the first reading of the script,” said George by phone. “It was April 24, 2015; the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.”