Armenian grandmaster sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPEN

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Hrant Melkumyan is the sole leader of Chess Classic FIDE OPEN after defeating English grandmaster Jonathan Hawkins in round 7.

Ahead of the pen-ultimate round, the Armenian chess player has 6.5 points and will face Israel's Tamir Nabaty (6.0 points).

Gabriel Sargissian, also from Armenia, performed well too in round 7 and has 5.5 points overall.