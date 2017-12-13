Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was one of the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed in its annual list of most searched terms in 2017.

The search giant's algorithm, which has revealed the most popular travel searches for the year, indicates that France is the most popular travel destination search among the UAE residents, followed by Turkey, Egypt, Greece, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Armenia, Montenegro and Cambodia - in that order, The National says.

The list offers a fascinating insight into current travel trends in the UAE and the travel habits of leisure travelers who are influenced by a combination of global trends, geography and the expansion of networks by the world’s best airlines, which offer a choice of direct routes to all these countries.

According to the data, this year saw an increase in the number of new multi-country trips to the South Caucasus region, allowing travelers to take in, for example, both Armenia and Georgia in one cultural tour.