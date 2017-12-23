Henrikh Mkhitaryan travels with Manchester United to Leicester
December 23, 2017 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has traveled with the Manchester United squad to Leicester, the Manchester Evening News reports, adding that Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have remained at Old Trafford.
Mkhitaryan returned as a substitute against Bristol City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, December 20 after being dropped from eight of the previous nine matchday squads.
The Armenian has not started in the Premier League since the win over Brighton on November 25.
Mkhitaryan has been frozen out of Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans and has found himself excluded from the match day squads.
According to various reports, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Arsenal are interesting in a permanent or loan agreement with the Armenia international.
