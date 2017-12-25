Armenia’s 10 best athletes of 2017 unveiled
December 25, 2017 - 18:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the national team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Olympic champion, Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan, grandmaster Levon Aronian were voted among the best athletes of Armenia in 2017.
The competition was organized by the ministry of sport and youth affairs.
In addition, Grigor Mkhitaryan (sambo fighter), Maksim Manukyan (wrestler), Hovhannes Bachkov (boxer), Simon Martirosyan (weightlifter), Edgar Stepanyan (cyclist), Artur Tovmasyan (gymnast) and Tigran Kirakosyan (sambo fighter) made it to the list of the best athletes.
The procedure for identifying the best ten athletes changed in 2017 to center around the achievements in sports and the contribution to raising awareness about Armenia.
The public and accredited journalists joined forces to choose the strongest athletes of the passing year, with the former voting through an SMS poll starting from December 11, and the latter joining on Monday, December 25.
According to the new procedure, the list contains no classification as all of them are winners.
Mkhitaryan was named Armenia's best football player of 2017 for the eighth year, while Aleksanyan was recognized the best sportsman of 2017 by the Federation of Sports Journalists.
