Armenia looks to solar energy to reduce dependence on Russia: AFP
December 27, 2017 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia, which has long relied on Russia for its energy needs, is now hoping to reduce that dependence by tapping a resource that is plentiful in the region - the sun, AFP says in an article about how the country is banking on renewable energy.
In 2006, Moscow took complete control over Armenia's power plants and distribution companies.
Russia provides more than 80% of the natural gas used by the landlocked Caucasus nation and supplies all of the fuel for the country's sole nuclear power plant, the Metsamor.
And with Armenia much sunnier than most of Europe -- according to government figures, it receives 1,720 kilowatt hours per square metre of sunlight every year, compared to an average of 1,000 in Europe -- solar energy looks to be the most promising, the article says.
In addition to increasing the share of renewables, the Armenian government is seeking to reduce that of natural gas and oil by more than a third by 2020, compared with 2010 levels.
The Armenian government has decided to extend the nuclear plant's operations until its production capacities are fully replaced by alternative energy in 2026.
"We have never had any illusion that the nuclear power plant could work forever. One day, we will have to stop it and we must be ready for this," said Deputy Energy Minister Hayk Harutyunyan.
"That's why, during the last several years, Armenia has been stepping up efforts to develop all types of renewable energy -- hydro, wind, and solar."
