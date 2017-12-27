Maiden Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt flight roars off the runway
December 27, 2017 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The maiden Ashgabat-Yerevan flight roared off the runway on Wednesday, December 27, set to continue to the German city of Frankfurt.
The regular Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights will be offered once a week on Wednesdays, and be carried out by Turkmenistan Airlines.
According to the chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan, the route is in high demand.
