Maiden Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt flight roars off the runway

PanARMENIAN.Net - The maiden Ashgabat-Yerevan flight roared off the runway on Wednesday, December 27, set to continue to the German city of Frankfurt.

The regular Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights will be offered once a week on Wednesdays, and be carried out by Turkmenistan Airlines.

According to the chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Sergey Avetisyan, the route is in high demand.